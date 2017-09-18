Villages of the parched: Why are these places dry when there is no drought?

The villages he is speaking of are less than 20km from Elandskraal.

In 2009 the Sekhukhune district broke down the existing water treatment plant at Boshielo Dam and built a new facility on the banks of the Olifants River that feeds the dam.

"Before the new plant, the water was fine. The taps worked," the resident said.

In court papers it is revealed that between 1986 and 2004 there was an uninterrupted water supply to all the villages.

In responding court papers Sekhukhune District municipal manager Norah Maseko blamed the lack of compliance on a "misunderstanding" with the water service provider and a lack of trucks.

She said the municipality faced various problems and said it "dawned on the depot manager only during the consultation with legal officials in preparation for this affidavit that it was possible for the municipality to provide the applicants with reticulated water as per the court order on Wednesdays and Saturdays."

'It is a struggle. A genuine struggle'

Pensioner Lina Malapane, 73, lives with her family of seven in Elandskraal, Limpopo, on the property she has occupied since 1986.

"Since the beginning of year, we get water on a Monday. There is a communal tank from which everyone must fetch water. And the hill is steep coming back home.

"It is a struggle. A genuine struggle so I wait until I really need the water before I go."

Four children in the home are still in school and Malapane said water is rationed to family members to drink and bath.

"I love my place, I will die here. All I am looking for is water - without water you can have all the groceries in the world but do nothing with it."

Twenty kilometres west of Malapane's home is Immerpan Primary School in the village of Mbuzini, a school of 350 pupils that has only a single borehole to supply water.

When The Times arrived at the school just before noon, the heat and dust were choking.

In one corner of the grounds is a small vegetable patch with spinach and tomato plants withering and dying. A makeshift irrigation system of buckets and plastic pipes seems in vain.

Water from the borehole is extremely salty.

Teacher Freddy Phefadi said: "Some pupils do not come to school when they do not have water to bath because the other pupils will tease them if they come to school dirty. Academic results have worsened because of the lack of nutrition - the food is useless without clean water."

Phefadi said the department of education used to fill the three JoJo tanks on the premises with fresh water but this had stopped.

The tanks in the village are also intermittently supplied by the municipality, but the school cannot take enough water from the village tanks to supply the school.

Phefadi said young children had been taken by crocodiles when sent to the river to collect water.

In better times vegetables grown here fed the children - some of whom eat only once a day at school.