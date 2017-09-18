South Africa

Wife of former Transkei homeland ruler dies

18 September 2017 - 15:57 By Lulamile Feni
Nozuko Hazel Matanzima.
Nozuko Hazel Matanzima.
Image: dispatchlive

Former Transkei homeland ruler and AbaThembu BaseRhoda King KD Matanzima's wife‚ Nozuko Hazel Matanzima‚ has died following a long illness.

Matanzima was the mother of the current AbaThembu BaseRhoda (Western Thembuland) King Siyabonga Dalimvula Matanzima.

The 84-year-old former president of the Transkei Union of Women's Organisation and retired educator died at St Dominics Hospital in East London on Friday‚ said the king.

Her funeral service will be held at Gwatyu Farms near Cofimvaba on September 30 starting at 9am. The actual burial will be at Qamata Great Place near Cofimvaba - where all kings and queens are buried.

She was one of KD Matanzima's five wives and was of the Pillar of the Great House in seniority of the wives.

They had been married since 1954.

She is survived by four children - King Siyabonga Matazima and princesses Thumeka‚ Nobuntu and Bukelwa.

- DispatchLIVE

Most read

  1. Mthatha court staff‚ lawyers‚ suspects evacuated as building catches fire South Africa
  2. The taxi strike in Cape Town is over South Africa
  3. Water scarcity under the spotlight at Water Research Council meeting South Africa
  4. Newborn baby found in black refuse bag South Africa
  5. EuroMillions jackpot now available to South Africans online South Africa

Latest Videos

Child with mental disability assaulted on school bus in Soweto
SARS vows to take legal action against KPMG
X