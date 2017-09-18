Worrying trend of suicidal preteens

At least two primary schoolchildren, aged six and nine, have been found dead in what appear to be acts of suicide in Limpopo and Mpumalanga in recent weeks.

As police investigations into their deaths continue, child experts said suicide among six-year-olds is extraordinary.

"It is really unusual. The cases of suicide we usually come across are from teenagers. One has to ask what was going on in the little one's life to go through with something like this," said national executive for Childline SA, Dumisile Nala.

Child protection consultant Joan van Niekerk agreed.

"At that age they cannot think abstractly. It is possible, however, that they can carry out dares or copy something that they have seen elsewhere but they are unaware of the consequences of the risks that they might be taking," said Van Niekerk.

Police said on September 9 Mohau Mamaregane, a Grade 1 pupil at Dorothy Langa Primary School in Seshego outside Polokwane in Limpopo, had asked to go to the toilet. When he did not return, his teacher sent a classmate to search for him. He made the grim find.