South Africa

Worrying trend of suicidal preteens

18 September 2017 - 04:32 By Naledi Shange
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

At least two primary schoolchildren, aged six and nine, have been found dead in what appear to be acts of suicide in Limpopo and Mpumalanga in recent weeks.

As police investigations into their deaths continue, child experts said suicide among six-year-olds is extraordinary.

"It is really unusual. The cases of suicide we usually come across are from teenagers. One has to ask what was going on in the little one's life to go through with something like this," said national executive for Childline SA, Dumisile Nala.

Child protection consultant Joan van Niekerk agreed.

"At that age they cannot think abstractly. It is possible, however, that they can carry out dares or copy something that they have seen elsewhere but they are unaware of the consequences of the risks that they might be taking," said Van Niekerk.

Police said on September 9 Mohau Mamaregane, a Grade 1 pupil at Dorothy Langa Primary School in Seshego outside Polokwane in Limpopo, had asked to go to the toilet. When he did not return, his teacher sent a classmate to search for him. He made the grim find.

Adolescent suicides on the rise‚ so take a minute‚ change a life

The number of adolescents at risk of taking their lives is growing in South Africa‚ professionals warn.
News
9 days ago

In another incident, nine-year-old Lebo Maseko, a pupil at Khalamlambo Primary School in Nkomazi district outside Nelspruit in Mpumalanga, was found hanging from a school swing on September 1. He had a tunic belt around his neck.

Van Niekerk said at that age a child better understood life and death.

"A nine-year-old would have greater understanding and [thoughts of suicide] might be brought about by being in trouble which they feel they cannot get out of. It bothers me that we have a situation where children do not know where they can go for help," she said.

Was there any significance to a place where a child might try to commit suicide?

"Definitely," said Van Niekerk. "A child doing it at school is a more public suicide than the one at home. You may find that they have a fantasy they will be rescued in time and someone will then be aware they have something troubling them."

Childline said between April and June it had received 20 calls from youngsters who were contemplating suicide. At least nine of them had already attempted suicide before.

Most read

  1. WENDY KNOWLER - Bumper beds scoop recycling prize Consumer Live
  2. Majakang 'murder' mystery suspect arrested South Africa
  3. Santaco condemns planned taxi strike in Tshwane South Africa
  4. Taxi strike turns ugly in Cape Town South Africa
  5. EuroMillions jackpot now available to South Africans online South Africa

Latest Videos

Boom! Watch the old Times Media building implode
Jumping Back Slash feat. Nonku Phiri - The Sirens Call
X