Gauteng residents have been urged to use water sparingly because heavy summer rains that will significantly replenish dams are only expected in early 2018.

Department of Water and Sanitation spokesman Sputnik Ratau said dam levels in the province were healthier than the same time last year but consumers should still be conservative.

Ratau said the Integrated Vaal River System stood at 88% compared to last year when it was at 53%.

“The capacity where we are at‚ at the moment is much better but the fact of the matter is that we cannot look at these percentages in isolation. We have got to remember that we have been in a very debilitating drought over the last three years and the issues of water use must still be at the top of mind‚” he said.

“The weather services are predicting that we will only have the heaviest rainfall (for Gauteng) by January or February so it implies that the rain that we are expecting between now and December may not be that serious to be able to recharge our resources sufficiently. People around Gauteng must continue to consider the issue of water conservation as primary.”

Water consumption‚ he said‚ usually increased over the warmer summer months.