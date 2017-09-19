South Africa

Gauteng residents urged to conserve water

19 September 2017 - 14:30 By Petru Saal
Image: Gallo Images/iStock

Gauteng residents have been urged to use water sparingly because heavy summer rains that will significantly replenish dams are only expected in early 2018.

Department of Water and Sanitation spokesman Sputnik Ratau said dam levels in the province were healthier than the same time last year but consumers should still be conservative.

Ratau said the Integrated Vaal River System stood at 88% compared to last year when it was at 53%.

“The capacity where we are at‚ at the moment is much better but the fact of the matter is that we cannot look at these percentages in isolation. We have got to remember that we have been in a very debilitating drought over the last three years and the issues of water use must still be at the top of mind‚” he said.

“The weather services are predicting that we will only have the heaviest rainfall (for Gauteng) by January or February so it implies that the rain that we are expecting between now and December may not be that serious to be able to recharge our resources sufficiently. People around Gauteng must continue to consider the issue of water conservation as primary.”

Water consumption‚ he said‚ usually increased over the warmer summer months.

Most read

  1. Taxi industry elated with proposal for it to use bus lanes South Africa
  2. 'My son is innocent,' says mother of man accused in Majakaneng murder mystery South Africa
  3. Israel intercepts drone over Golan Heights World
  4. Gauteng residents urged to conserve water South Africa
  5. SA sets its sights on €139m EuroMillions Superdraw rollover South Africa

Latest Videos

It’s here: The ‘uBaba ka Duduzane’ remix
SARS vows to take legal action against KPMG
X