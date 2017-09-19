'I know my son is innocent,' says mom after angry protesters destroy home
Their house has been destroyed, and now her "innocent" son is facing an attempted murder charge.
"I don't have a place to go... we live in between relatives, but I know that my son is innocent," said Matthew Benson's mother. Her son, 24, was arrested at the weekend in connection with Tebogo Ndlovu's disappearance in the North West village of Majakaneng.
Ndlovu's disappearance has seen violent protests spill onto the streets, and Benson's father being accused by the community of killing him after he was allegedly caught stealing oranges on the family farm on August 2.
Benson's mother and his girlfriend cried outside the Brits Magistrate's Court following his appearance on Monday.
"Our home has been destroyed," the mother, who did not want to give her name, said outside court.
Ndlovu and his two friends were allegedly caught stealing oranges from the Bensons' farm. Benson has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at the three.
Ndlovu's friends alleged that he was wounded and they left him behind as they fled. He has not been seen since then.
Benson is set to spend four more days behind bars before he can apply for bail.
While members of the community had initially blamed Benson's father for the incident, police had thus far only charged him.
Police spokesman Sabata Mokgwabone said: "At this present moment, Matthew Benson is the only person linked to the August 2 incident but we don't rule out the possibility of adding more arrests and additional charges.
"Benson was at the farm. Provided information links him to the attempted murder case."
Appearing in a packed courtroom Benson's lawyer, Jeff Moyo, pushed for him to get bail.
"The accused has been interviewed by the police seven times. He has shown he is interested in helping the police solve this matter. He has provided two addresses. He does not have a criminal record or a pending case against him," he said.
"I know that the state has that opportunity to request for a postponement for further investigation but at this instance. It's unfair for the accused because he has been complying."
Moyo's request was declined and the matter postponed to Friday for a bail hearing.
Ndlovu's disappearance led to Majakaneng residents blocking major routes, including the N4, R104 and R566, last month.
The protesters burned five vehicles and two people were arrested for public violence but charges against the pair have been dropped.
Members of the community marched to the local police station on August 23 demanding information about Ndlovu's whereabouts.
