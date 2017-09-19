'I know my son is innocent,' says mom after angry protesters destroy home

Their house has been destroyed, and now her "innocent" son is facing an attempted murder charge.

"I don't have a place to go... we live in between relatives, but I know that my son is innocent," said Matthew Benson's mother. Her son, 24, was arrested at the weekend in connection with Tebogo Ndlovu's disappearance in the North West village of Majakaneng.

Ndlovu's disappearance has seen violent protests spill onto the streets, and Benson's father being accused by the community of killing him after he was allegedly caught stealing oranges on the family farm on August 2.

Benson's mother and his girlfriend cried outside the Brits Magistrate's Court following his appearance on Monday.

"Our home has been destroyed," the mother, who did not want to give her name, said outside court.