Miners refuse to surface at Kimberley mine protest

More than 150 miners, engaged in an underground protest in support of higher wages, are refusing to come to the surface at eKapa Mines in Kimberley.

The miners – who are spending their fifth day underground on Tuesday – have vowed not to emerge until their wage demands are met.

Orapeleng Moraladi‚ the regional organiser of the National Union of Mineworkers‚ said 78 miners were protesting at Wesselton Shaft and 80 at Joint Shaft in Kimberley.

“The strike currently is about wages but it started with provocation from management. The management said to the workers that they should accept what they are offering as wages and if workers do not accept the wages they will not receive their bonuses‚” he said.