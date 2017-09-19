A young mother says she feels betrayed after seeing video footage of her nanny throwing her nine-month-old daughter face down into a cot and roughly carrying her around by the arm and leg.

"It is the worst thing a mother can go through. It is the worst thing parents can go through. I don't wish it on my worst enemies‚" she told TimesLIVE.

The family‚ who is not being named for legal reasons‚ used an app to set up camera monitoring.

After catching their nanny assaulting their daughter‚ they laid complaints at the police and social welfare offices.