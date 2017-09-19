A contractor in a multi-million rand water reticulation project in the North West has been accused of duping residents into signing forms confirming they had water‚ when all they had were dry taps.

The contractor‚ Mothakge Phadima Construction‚ needs the forms‚ called “happy letters”‚ as proof of how many yards had been connected.

The form states that residents of Mmakaunyane “benefitted … from the project and (were) satisfied with water installation…” — except that the taps have been dry since they were installed in August.

Councillor Shangy Mbekwa said the contractor had collected more than 1‚000 signed forms when they intercepted and confiscated the forms.

“We also stopped the contractor from removing his equipment and shipment containers because they are not done.

More than R8-million has been spent but we still do not have water. Instead‚ they cut pipes bought by the community to install their pipes‚ now we have no water at all‚” he said.

The North West province has since 2013 spent a total of R52-million on water projects in the municipality but clean drinking water remains a luxury to some residents.

Johannes Sithole‚ 72‚ said he had ripped out his tap in frustration.

"I know there will be no water coming out of that tap‚ so what is the point of having a tap? I will reinstall it when water comes out‚" he said.

Percy Mmadi‚ project manager for Mothakge Phadima‚ admitted that some yards did not have water but said they were only about 15%.

He said they were waiting for Eskom to electrify three more borehole pumps to supply water to every yard.

“All those yards are supplied by one pump and pressure is not enough to reach everybody but once Eskom connects the boreholes‚ everyone will have water‚” Mmadi said.

He said currently the whole area relied on one borehole.

Peter Mathebula‚ 64‚ thought he was confirming installation of a tap‚ not water.

"When I was made aware by other residents that we were confirming that we had water‚ I was angry because I did not have water‚" he said.