Premier impersonator case postponed
A fraud case against an ANC member who allegedly impersonated North West premier Supra Mahumapelo to defraud other government officials has been postponed to October 27 for pre-trial.
Thato Hangari‚25‚ appeared briefly before the Mmabatho regional court on Tuesday. He is accused of defrauding Roget Ditse‚ the head of security at the North West legislature‚ of R3‚500.
Initially it was reported in the media that he was charged with impersonation‚ conspiracy‚ intimidation and fraud‚ but the prosecution revealed that he was only facing one count of fraud.
According to the charge sheet‚ Hangari robbed Ditse by telling him he needed R3‚500 for food and petrol. He allegedly said he was instructed by Mahumapelo to ask for the money from Ditse.
He also tried soliciting money from several high profile politicians under the pretext that he was Mahumapelo.
Hangari was arrested by the Hawks in December 2016 in Kuruman in the Northern Cape.
He is accused of contacting several high profile politicians‚ including Deputy Minister of Labour Kgosi Pathekile Holomisa‚ Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) Obed Bapela and Head of Security in the Office of the Premier‚ Rodgers Ditse. His R2‚000 bail was extended until his next court appearance.
- SowetanLIVE
