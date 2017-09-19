A fraud case against an ANC member who allegedly impersonated North West premier Supra Mahumapelo to defraud other government officials has been postponed to October 27 for pre-trial.

Thato Hangari‚25‚ appeared briefly before the Mmabatho regional court on Tuesday. He is accused of defrauding Roget Ditse‚ the head of security at the North West legislature‚ of R3‚500.

Initially it was reported in the media that he was charged with impersonation‚ conspiracy‚ intimidation and fraud‚ but the prosecution revealed that he was only facing one count of fraud.