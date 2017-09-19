Right2Know (R2K) Gauteng will on Tuesday be picketing outside the offices of four mobile network providers‚ demanding affordable data and airtime.

“These are follow-up actions after service providers failed to act on demands that have been continuously presented to them since R2K initiated the campaign against high cost of communications in 2013. To date none of the demands have been met‚” R2K said in a statement.

“We remain resolute that our right to communicate‚ to receive and impart information and opinions‚ is central to our right to know. Yet far too many South Africans are deprived of the basic right to communicate because of the ruthless profiteering of the big telecoms companies. High data and airtime prices place this right out of reach of the country's poor.

“South Africa has some of the highest data/airtime costs in the world. It is outrageous that in a country where so many struggle to put bread on the table‚ the telecoms companies are given free rein to rip us off.”

The organisation will from 10 am picket outside Cell C’s head office in Sandton‚ Vodacom in Midrand‚ MTN in Randburg and Telkom in Centurion.