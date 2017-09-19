Now is your chance to save a rabbit.

If you cannot stand the thought of 2‚000 rabbits being sent to the slaughter‚ you have an opportunity to adopt one of the furry creatures.

The City of Ekurhuleni said on Monday it would donate the rabbits to Johannesburg Zoo as food for carnivores. The decision was taken to ease overpopulation at Benoni Bunny Park.

“If you are interested in adopting a rabbit‚ you can go to the bunny park and fill in an adoption form for application‚” Ekurhuleni spokesperson Themba Gadebe said.

“(Adoption can be done) either as individuals or an organisation and we will take it from there. We are hoping to complete the whole process by December‚” said Gadebe.