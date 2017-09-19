The City of Johannesburg says it has begun talks with the Gauteng Department of Human Settlements to find a solution for the vandalised Dube Hostel in Soweto.

Mzobanzi Ntuli‚ who represents the IFP in the mayoral committee in the City of Johannesburg‚ told SABC's Morning Live on Tuesday that there are discussions between the two spheres to address the issue.

“Between us and the province‚ we are trying to work together on this one. As you know‚ the provision of housing is the responsibility of province and national‚” said Ntuli.

“As the city‚ we are busy communicating closely with the province in order for us to get this funding. Other units there can be fixed but the entire [project] cannot be fixed. I think you need to start afresh and build new units in that hostel. It is very bad.”