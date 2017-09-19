South Africa

Suspect walks into cash depot empty-handed and leaves R9-million richer

19 September 2017 - 14:22 By Naledi Shange
CCTV footage of one of the suspects.
CCTV footage of one of the suspects.
Image: Supplied

The Hawks in the Northern Cape on Tuesday say they are still looking for a man who duped a cash depot into handing over R9-million to him.

The man and his accomplice took off with the loot without any aggression‚ without any hostages‚ without any guns or explosives.

The tale of how they made off with the funds sounds like something from a movie.

According to police‚ the suspect and his accomplice arrived at the G4S depot on December 8‚ just ahead of the Christmas rush‚ clad in security uniforms. "The duo pretended to be security guards from another cash-in-transit security company expected to collect cash for Cash Paymaster Services. They were allowed entry and were further allowed to make a pickup of cash to the value of R9-million‚" said Captain Philani Nkwalase.

A short while later‚ however‚ the real security officials arrived and were shocked to discover that the R9-million loot they were there to pick up had already been taken.

Police have this picture‚ taken off the CCTV footage‚ of one of the suspects. The picture however‚ barely shows the face of the suspect as he is seen looking away from the camera.

But‚ do you perhaps recognise this man?

