The mother of the model who was allegedly assaulted by Zimbabwe’s First Lady‚ Grace Mugabe‚ said claims that her daughter attacked Mugabe are "utter lies".

Gabriella Engels and civil rights group AfriForum filed court papers last month to review the decision by the South African government to grant diplomatic immunity to Mugabe.

Further‚ the applicants want the court to declare that the decision to grant Mugabe immunity does not mean she will not be prosecuted.

Engels and her mother‚ Debbie‚ were in the North Gauteng High Court on Tuesday‚ along with her legal team‚ to apply to have Grace Mugabe added as a respondent in the case.

Adv. Simba Chitando‚ representing the Zimbabwean embassy‚ said they intend to oppose the application.