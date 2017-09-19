WATCH | Outrage after disabled teen hit, dragged off bus

The Gauteng Department of Education on Monday condemned the assault of a 16-year-old pupil at Adelaide Tambo School for the Disabled in Soweto by a food handler.

The incident, which was captured on a cellphone inside a school bus on the morning of September 8, shows the food handler repeatedly assaulting the girl until she is restrained by the driver of the bus, who then drags the pupil out of the bus.

The girl is left lying on the ground crying.

The department said the parent of the pupil was alerted about the incident on September 13.

The mother opened a case on the same day and the food handler was arrested. She was later released on bail.

The food handler is no longer at the school. The bus driver was suspended on Monday.

Labour Relations officials have launched an investigation.

"We are disappointed about this incident, extra care must be afforded to pupils with disabilities. It is shocking," Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said.

The mother of the child, speaking to 702 on Monday morning, said she went to the school to report the assault but the school treated the matter casually.

She was not aware why her child was beaten up. "It is difficult to understand why. My daughter is bipolar, mentally disabled and she has epilepsy. She cannot remember anything exactly the way it happened."

She said only the caretaker and driver would know what occurred. "No one understands what happened. It is the caretaker and the driver who understand because they are the only stable people in the bus."