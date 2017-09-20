An internal investigation by supermarket giant Shoprite has found "multiple incidences of theft'' at its Pelican Park store in Cape Town.

This is revealed in a statement after TimesLIVE approached the retailer for comment following the arrest of seven cashiers who allegedly accepted tips from customers at the store.

"The arrests were the result of an internal investigation into multiple incidences of theft at Shoprite’s Pelican Park store. When the retailer has good reason to believe that policies and procedures are being contravened by employees‚ it takes the necessary action to protect its operations.

Incidents of theft are referred to the South African Police Service for further investigation‚ and in this matter the accused have subsequently appeared in court as part of the judicial process.

Furthermore‚ Shoprite cashiers in line with global retail practice‚ are not allowed to receive tips and it is against the retailer’s employment policies‚'' the statement read.

Chante Potts‚ Shameez Powell‚ Leoni van Wyk‚ Kelly Brickfel‚ Nomawethu Mketshante‚ Zara Grace and Musa Keekana appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on charges of theft.

The women‚ who have all been fired‚ claim that their arrest is linked only to the acceptance of tips.

According to staff‚ who picketed outside the court‚ they were handcuffed by police and marched out of the store in August.

Powell is a single mother of three children aged six‚ four and two.

"I can't go look for work now‚'' said an emotional Powell.

"[I] have no income."

The case has been postponed to October 20.