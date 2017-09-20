Chaos erupted in Eldorado Park south of Johannesburg on Wednesday when police arrested a community leader after he and other community members tried to block the gates to the Klipspruit West Secondary School.

Anthony Williams‚ community leader and member of the Patriots of Equality‚ was shoved into the police van after he and some community members said that four teachers would not be allowed into the school.

They community members have apparently accused the teachers of racism‚ abuse and meting out corporal punishment.

Earlier‚ Williams launched a scathing attack on MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi‚ accusing him of discrimination.

“We've been asking him to sit with us before. He goes around when it's a white school and wants to sort them out‚ why doesn't he do that with us? He must exercise his powers everywhere the same way. When he acts he must act decisively and equally‚" said Williams.