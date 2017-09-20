Trade union federation Cosatu is pushing for the state's National Health Insurance plan to be implemented‚ but not every union is happy about workers losing medical aid subsidies of between R1‚000 and R‚3000 a month.

There are about 8.8 million people on medical aids in total.

TimesLIVE calculated that there are at least 2.2 million beneficiaries on government medical aid schemes‚ including 1.7 million on the Government Employee Medical Scheme (Gems)‚ around 500‚000 on Polmed and just over 5‚000 on smaller schemes like the SABC and parliamentary schemes.

Government Employee Medical Scheme members who earn much as R3‚000 a month in medical aid subsidies could lose this if the government gets its way. This is unlikely to be allowed by workers‚ says healthcare analyst Johann Serfontein.

"Cosatu has been a major supporter of the NHI policy and has recently called for the dismissal of the health minister for the delays in the implementation of the single-payer system‚" Serfontein said.