Disgraced cop opts for legal help in case

Disgraced Aliwal North detective constable Romeo Sarin Oerson has now appointed an attorney to defend him in the East London Magistrate’s Court on a charge of escaping from custody.

The shackled detective appeared before magistrate Rochelle Sam on Wednesday morning‚ represented by Zolile Sompunzi of B Macingwane Attorneys.

Sompunzi told the magistrate he was not going to bring forward a bail application for the accused as he was in custody on another matter.

State prosecutor Asanda Nolusu asked the court to postpone the matter to October 25 for further investigation. Nolusu said there was still an outstanding statement from one witness that the state still needed to obtain.

Oerson appeared calmer on Wednesday and his friends and family showed up in court to support him.

Oerson escaped from the East London Magistrate’s Court holding cells earlier this month after he was denied bail.

He was in custody for attempted murder. Romeo Sarin Oerson‚ in custody for attempted murder. The policeman allegedly shot and wounded his 21-year-old girlfriend‚ who was a student at Walter Sisulu University in Southernwood‚ East London‚ in June.

