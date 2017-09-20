One community has been fighting for nearly two decades to lay claim to the land on which the Fish River Sun was built but multiple groups have joined the legal action‚ hoping to benefit from a redistribution of the property.

The resort is expected to be closed by Sun International by end November. Negotiations about it being handed over to the State are ongoing.

Cameron McConnachie‚ of the Legal Resources Centre‚ who represents one of the communities involved in the land claim‚ said the case had started in 1998.

“The Mazizini community’s claims were only heard in 2010‚ when the court ruled in their favour‚” he said.

“This verdict was appealed against by Sun International‚ and when the case was moved to the Supreme Court of Appeal in 2011‚ other communities saw an opportunity to get involved.”