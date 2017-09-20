Local 'Al Capone' runs out of road

In what could be the beginning of the end for Pretoria's own alleged Al Capone, police are working to bring down Morake Samuel Maluleke by reviving at least a dozen serious cases against him that mysteriously vanished.

This will bring to 24 the number of cases against the high-flying member of a group of showy Atteridgeville men called Team Volt SA, who was nabbed after posting pictures and videos of himself online with a rifle and cash.

Maluleke, 36, has a total of 12 cases pending against him - three for murder, three of car hijacking, two of possession of stolen vehicles, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition, one of escaping from custody and one of possession of house robbery equipment.

He appeared in the Atteridgeville Magistrate's Court, west of Pretoria, yesterday on fresh charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The case was postponed to Thursday next week. An investigating officer said his team were looking into reviving at least 12 cases that were mysteriously withdrawn against Maluleke, from murder, hijacking and armed robbery to possession of stolen vehicles.