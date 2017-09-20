Local 'Al Capone' runs out of road
SAPS to revive withdrawn charges against Morake Maluleke
In what could be the beginning of the end for Pretoria's own alleged Al Capone, police are working to bring down Morake Samuel Maluleke by reviving at least a dozen serious cases against him that mysteriously vanished.
This will bring to 24 the number of cases against the high-flying member of a group of showy Atteridgeville men called Team Volt SA, who was nabbed after posting pictures and videos of himself online with a rifle and cash.
Maluleke, 36, has a total of 12 cases pending against him - three for murder, three of car hijacking, two of possession of stolen vehicles, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition, one of escaping from custody and one of possession of house robbery equipment.
He appeared in the Atteridgeville Magistrate's Court, west of Pretoria, yesterday on fresh charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.
The case was postponed to Thursday next week. An investigating officer said his team were looking into reviving at least 12 cases that were mysteriously withdrawn against Maluleke, from murder, hijacking and armed robbery to possession of stolen vehicles.
He said the charges were withdrawn despite the fact that stolen vehicles were found in his Brazzaville informal settlement home, saying the only logical explanation was that Maluleke paid his way to avoid prosecution.
The alleged gangster, who is infamous in the township for evading capture and getting away with violent crimes, shot to national infamy earlier this month after bragging about his cash hoard.
In one of the videos, Maluleke waves a wad of cash, saying in Setswana: "People say Maluleke does not have money. What is this?" as he lifts up the roll of notes to the camera.
He goes on to say: "They say [mining magnate Patrice] Motsepe has money but I have never seen him carrying so many bundles . people have figures in the bank, I have money on my hands."
This grabbed the attention of Police Minister Fikile Mbalula, resulting in police raiding his house, where they found a Z88 pistol and 15 rounds of ammunition.
