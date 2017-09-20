South Africa

Man rescued after being kidnapped‚ bound and thrown off a cliff

20 September 2017 - 09:53 By Jeff Wicks
A man is rescued by police Search and Rescue Unit officers and paramedics after he was bound and thrown off a ledge at the Krantzkloof Nature Reserve.
Image: SAPS Search and Rescue Unit

A Durban man who was kidnapped‚ bound and thrown off a ledge at the Krantzkloof Nature Reserve was rescued on Wednesday morning.

Police Search and Rescue Unit officers and paramedics were called to the scene after his cries for help were heard.

It is understood that the man had been abducted by four men from his home before he was bound and brought to the gorge viewpoint.

Police Search and Rescue Unit officers, and paramedics, in action at Krantzkloof Nature Reserve.
Image: SAPS Search and Rescue Unit

He was flung from the edge of the cliff‚ landing on a ledge some 20 meters below.

Paramedics‚ who were first at the scene‚ managed to find the man using a hiking path.

He was stabilised in the thick brush before rescue technicians hoisted him out of the gorge using an elaborate rope system.

He sustained serious injuries and was transported to a hospital in Chatsworth for further treatment.

