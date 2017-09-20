Mother of four behind bars for the alleged murder of her newborn baby

Saturday’s murder of a day-old baby on the Cape Flats is one of 19 cases of neonaticide estimated for every 100‚000 live births that occur in South Africa.

The infant‚ whose 32-year-old mother was arrested and charged with murder‚ was reported to have only been alive for a few hours. His mother allegedly strangled him and hid him under a mattress at their Beacon Valley home in Mitchells Plain.

Neonaticide occurs when a baby is murdered within 28 days of being born according to the Medical Research Council‚ which also released the findings.

The Western Cape Department of Social Development pledged to assist police with their investigation into the boy’s murder as the rate of child murders in the province this year continues to climb.

Civil society group the Trauma Centre for Survivors estimated the number of murdered children in the Western Cape to be well above 50 for 2017.