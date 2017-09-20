Murder accused to undergo mental observation

Two young men accused of slaughtering their nine-year-old brother will be sent for mental observation at the request of their Legal Aid lawyer.

Twenty-two-year-old Mawethu and his older sibling‚ Luvo Gwayi‚ 26‚ made another appearance in the Tsitsa Falls Periodical Court near Qumbu in the Eastern Cape for murdering their brother Buhle.

During their previous appearance they told how they had slaughtered Buhle with the intention to use his body parts and blood to cure one of them.