Murder accused to undergo mental observation

20 September 2017 - 14:35 By Sikho Ntshobane
Two young men accused of slaughtering their nine-year-old brother will be sent for mental observation at the request of their Legal Aid lawyer.

Twenty-two-year-old Mawethu and his older sibling‚ Luvo Gwayi‚ 26‚ made another appearance in the Tsitsa Falls Periodical Court near Qumbu in the Eastern Cape for murdering their brother Buhle.

During their previous appearance they told how they had slaughtered Buhle with the intention to use his body parts and blood to cure one of them.

Earlier on Wednesday‚ their Legal Aid lawyer‚ Zimkhitha Mgolodela‚ had asked presiding magistrate Vuyisile Yaliwe to allow for both her clients to be sent for mental observation.

Initially the state opposed the request but Yaliwe said it was in accordance with the law and therefore there was no way he could turn it down.

The case was postponed to October 18 to allow the Gwayi siblings to undergo mental observation.

