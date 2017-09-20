Primary school pupils on ARVs after classmate pricks them with syringes

Pupils of a Kempton Park primary school have been put on antiretroviral drugs after a pupil injected class mates with syringes last week.

“The Gauteng Department of Education can confirm that a Grade 4 learner brought syringes at ... Mooifontein Primary School on Friday and she and two friends allegedly started injecting fellow pupils‚” Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said on Wednesday.

“According to the family of the said learner‚ she used her sister’s bag and only realised when she was in class that there were needless in the bag.”

The department said the school informed parents of approximately 28 pricked pupils‚ and advised them to rush their children to medical practitioners for urgent medical attention.