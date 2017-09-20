Reward offered for info on taxi killing

Maphuma‚ 55‚ was a member of Mdantsane East London Taxi Association (Meta). He was gunned down on March 19 2016 at the busy Mdantsane Highway Taxi City at around 5pm amid a raging taxi war that has claimed more than 30 lives in the province so far.

Hawks Eastern Cape spokeswoman Captain Anelisa Feni said anyone with information should call Warrant Officer Mcebisi Qakala on 079 508 9596.

Since 2015 more than 30 taxi operators have been killed in East London‚ Mthatha‚ Libode and the OR Tambo district.

In June two taxi operators who were competing for a chairmanship position at the Mdantsane Uncedo Services Taxi Association (Mdusta) were shot and killed.

- DispatchLIVE