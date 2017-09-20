Teen shot by police is home after surgery

Ona Dubula, 14, the boy shot in the mouth with rubber bullets by police during a protest in Hout Bay last week, left hospital for home in Imizamo Yethu yesterday.

Hangberg residents involved in the protest collected Dubula and his mother, Pinkie, from Groote Schuur, where he spent six nights after having an operation to remove a rubber bullet from under his tongue.

"It's the least we could do," said Angelo Josephs, whose employer gave a lift to the group. The residents also raised about R900 for the Dubulas.

Dubula recovered his speech several days ago but still has a large wound inside his mouth. He was in high spirits outside the hospital. “It doesn’t hurt so much,” he said.

Pinkie, who has spent most of her time at the hospital, said she was also relieved to be returning home.

“I’ve been worrying so much about my younger children in Imizamo Yethu,” she said. “My sister is looking after them but I prefer to be there myself. It isn’t safe, especially at night.”

This article was originally published on www.groundup.org.za