A man‚ believed to be in his 30s‚ was seriously injured in a shootout on Grasfontein Road in Mooiplaas‚ Pretoria East‚ on Wednesday afternoon‚ paramedics said.

ER24 spokesman Russel meiring said ER24 paramedics were called to the scene by the local authorities.

“On scene‚ ER24 paramedics found a man lying next to a cellphone tower surrounded by local authorities. Several other men were also being held by authorities.

“Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained a gunshot wound to his back‚ leaving him in a serious condition‚” Meiring said.

The man was immediately treated for his injuries and provided with advanced life support interventions.

“The man was thereafter transported‚ under SAPS supervision‚ to Tembisa Hospital for further treatment.

“Local authorities were on the scene and will be conducting an investigation into this incident‚” Meiring added.