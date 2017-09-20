Seven Shoprite cashiers who were arrested after allegedly accepting tips from customers appeared in court in Cape Town on Wednesday charged with theft.

The women were arrested in August after video footage showed them accepting money from customers. According to staff‚ who picketed outside the court‚ they were handcuffed by police and marched out of the Pelican Park store in Cape Town.

The seven accused smirked in disbelief when their names were called out in Wynberg Magistrate’s Court.

Shoprite staff and family of the seven held up signs‚ some of which read: “We want decent wage” ‚ “Gatvol of exploitation‚ victimization and humiliation” and “Phantsi Shoprite Management!!”