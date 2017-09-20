South Africa

Shoprite cashiers who accepted tips in court for theft

20 September 2017 - 10:35 By Anthony Molyneaux
Chante Potts, Shameez Powell, Leoni van Wyk, Kelly Brickfel, Nomawethu Mketshante, Zara Grace and Musa Keekana.
Image: Anthony Molyneaux

Seven Shoprite cashiers who were arrested after allegedly accepting tips from customers appeared in court in Cape Town on Wednesday charged with theft.

The women were arrested in August after video footage showed them accepting money from customers. According to staff‚ who picketed outside the court‚ they were handcuffed by police and marched out of the Pelican Park store in Cape Town.

The seven accused smirked in disbelief when their names were called out in Wynberg Magistrate’s Court.

Shoprite staff and family of the seven held up signs‚ some of which read: “We want decent wage” ‚ “Gatvol of exploitation‚ victimization and humiliation” and “Phantsi Shoprite Management!!”

Family and colleagues of the Shoprite Seven outside the Wynberg Magistrates Court.
Image: Anthony Molyneaux

“I’m here to support them‚ I don’t think it’s right what Shoprite did to them and I hope they get justice‚” said Jean van den Heever.

Van den Heever said cashiers earned only R2‚400 a month‚ which was the main reason they accepted tips from customers.

Kevin French from the Workers Party‚ a National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa affiliate‚ said they would stand by the seven and support their case.

In a statement following the cashiers’ arrest‚ Shoprite said tipping was against its policy‚ which says cashiers may not have personal money with them during work hours.

“Shoprite is obliged to take action in order to protect its assets and therefore involved the police to investigate suspicions of theft at its Pelican Park branch‚” it said.

