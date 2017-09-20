The White Paper was printed last week in the Western Cape provincial gazette following more than 200 comments.

The province aims to make alcohol more expensive and as hard as possible to buy‚ while increasing enforcement.

"This important and valuable economic benefit must be measured against the economic‚ social and health costs associated with the end use of products and must take into consideration those paying costs of alcohol related harms‚" the White Paper says.

Here are some of the proposals contained in the document:

• A provincial tax to increase the cost of alcohol.

• Restrict trading hours in a standardised way. The paper does not give trading hours but cites a study that says reducing business times by two hours can cut consumption. Hours of trade would differ in tourist venues‚ in residential areas and places of business.

• Remove all bottle stores attached to grocery stores within five years. Bottle store owners could retain their licences‚ but outlets cannot be within 50 metres of a supermarket

• Reduce the density of alcohol outlets in communities and in areas where there are many alcohol-related car accidents‚ thus reducing ease of alcohol purchases.

• Lobby government to ensure that drivers under the age of 21 or in their first three years of obtaining a licence may consume no alcohol at all if driving.