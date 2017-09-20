Have you ever heard of polite thieves who borrow tools and then give them back when they are done with the job?

Well‚ that was the case with two thieves who posed as SBV security guards‚ drove into a cash depot in Kuruman in the Northern Cape and collected R9 million in cash before calmly leaving and returning a legitimate SBV vehicle to the company.

According to the Hawks‚ the incident happened on December 8 ahead of the festive rush.

Captain Philani Nkwalase said SBV never noticed that one of their vehicles was missing.

"At this stage‚ we are not looking for any vehicle because the vehicle was never reported stolen or missing‚" he said.

The culprits took the vehicle‚ covered its original plates with another set and then went to collect the R9 million‚ which had been set aside for social grants.