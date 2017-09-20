Two killed after truck crashes, overturns and crushes car

Two men were killed when their car was crushed by a container on the N1 heading into Cape Town on Wednesday.

The truck is believed to have collided with a car before overturning onto the Ford Escort in the outside lane of the highway at the Koeberg Interchange.

City of Cape Town traffic spokesman Maxine Jordaan said the truck driver sustained serious injuries.

ER24 said: “Paramedics found the driver of the truck hanging partially outside his vehicle. The man was quickly extricated from the vehicle and assessed. Paramedics found that the man had sustained a serious head injury and was in a critical condition.