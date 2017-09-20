Undertakers take aim at Road Accident Fund

South African undertakers say they are suffering financially because of changes introduced by the Road Accident Fund.

The National Funeral Practitioners Association of South Africa‚ comprising about 300 members‚ said that parlours have had to shut their doors since the RAF introduced a panel of preferred undertakers to conduct the funerals of accident victims.

"When a family has claimed from RAF for the funeral of a relative that has died in an accident‚ the fund gives the family two choices - you either take the funeral parlour that we are going to give you or you conduct the funeral using a parlour of your choice but we are not going to pay for your claim‚" said association secretary general Nkosentsha Shezi.

He said the panel was made up of just three undertakers.

"Those three funeral parlours have one thing in common and that is that they are white-owned. We are not politicians. We are business people but we are fighting against the white monopoly capital‚" said Shezi.