Residents in a gang-ridden Cape Flats community have turned on police‚ despite a senior politician saying that cops are winning the battle against crime.

Community members in Hanover Park stoned police in an attempt to free a suspected murderer on Tuesday‚ forcing officers to flee the area.

Two policemen were injured in the attack after they responded to a shooting in the neighbourhood. One of the officers was bitten.

Police are seen retreating from Erie Court‚ in a video posted on social media‚ after they were surrounded by residents. Someone then throws a tyre into an abandoned SAPS vehicle while it is being pelted with rocks.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut said the suspect managed to escape during the “altercation with the community”.