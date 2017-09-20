WATCH: Brazen thief walks in empty-handed and drives off in a Rolls Royce

One would think there is tight security at luxury car workshops but all it took was a convincing tone and looking the part for a brazen unidentified thief to steal a Rolls Royce Phantom from a Johannesburg-based vehicle wrap installer.

The expensive car was taken from a workshop situated at The Glen Shopping Mall on Wednesday afternoon and was found by police two hours later abandoned near a house in Riverlea.

Paul Maleke of Luxuries Wraps said the suspect came into the workshop claiming he was sent to collect the car by its owner.

The man then walked around the workshop while the crew attended to other cars. The next minute‚ the Luxuries Wraps team saw the car driving away from the workshop.