Campus arsonists are a corrosive force‚ says CPUT leader

The acting Cape Peninsula University of Technology vice-chancellor says campus attacks by a “small group of arsonists” may have left many staff‚ students and their parents feeling vulnerable.

The university has advised them to make use of trauma counselling available on campus.

“The past 48 hours have seen a number of CPUT campuses struck by a series of arson attacks on buildings. This includes the staff room of the Mowbray campus‚ a financial aid office on the Bellville campus and finally a lecture theatre at the Cape Town campus‚” said Dr Chris Nhlapo in a statement.

“We maintain the services of two private security companies and criminal cases will be investigated in all these matters.

“I strongly condemn these attacks on university infrastructure and I assure you that a concerted effort across a number of university units is under way to ensure we ferret these criminals out and punish them with the full might of the law.