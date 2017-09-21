Donations pour in for 'lioness' who said she stabbed daughter's rapists
Donations have been pouring in as people from all over South Africa and other countries are donating to help the “mother lioness” who admitted to stabbing a man to death and wounding two others who were allegedly gang-raping her daughter‚ 27‚ near Komani.
Close to R130 000 has been raised to support the woman and she thanked the people for pouring their hearts out and supporting her.
“I would like to thank all those who supported me by donating the money and sending messages. I did not even think that people will be offering their support after what happened‚ but God works in mysterious ways‚” she said.
The 56-year-old Qumbu woman is out on R500 bail.
Following her arrest‚ the woman admitted to stabbing the men.
She initially tried to call the police but when nobody answered the police station phone she went in search of her daughter.
The woman said she had taken a knife with her to protect herself.
Cape Town resident Natalie Kendrick said: “We have raised approximately R130 000 and I received donations from people as far as Switzerland and Germany.”
She said she is in contact with the woman’s lawyer and will be transferring the money to a trust fund.
On Sunday‚ EFF general-secretary Godrich Gardee visited the family and offered them legal support.
The party appointed a clinical psychologist to be with the family and promised to monitor the case.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE