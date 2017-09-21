Donations have been pouring in as people from all over South Africa and other countries are donating to help the “mother lioness” who admitted to stabbing a man to death and wounding two others who were allegedly gang-raping her daughter‚ 27‚ near Komani.

Close to R130 000 has been raised to support the woman and she thanked the people for pouring their hearts out and supporting her.

“I would like to thank all those who supported me by donating the money and sending messages. I did not even think that people will be offering their support after what happened‚ but God works in mysterious ways‚” she said.

The 56-year-old Qumbu woman is out on R500 bail.