Garden Route's R278m Ponzi scheme mastermind jailed for 15 years

Their assets‚ totalling R12-million and including R6-million in bank accounts and a black Lamborghini with a number plate that read “UNREAL” — were seized in 2009. The couple also owned two luxury homes on the Garden Route.

Eric Ntabazalila‚ the provincial spokesman for the prosecution‚ said Minne intended to appeal against his conviction and sentence.

“[Minne] held himself to be an expert in forex trading and even offered courses in the field‚” said Ntabazalila.

“He received monies from various investors on the basis of 4% per month interest over 12 months or 65% on a once-off payment in 12 months. At the end of the term the investor would get the capital investment back.