South Africa

Gauteng department saddened by incident of a learner hit by truck

21 September 2017 - 08:17 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
A Grade 5 learner from Leratong Primary School lost her life after being hit by a truck on her way to school on Wednesday.
Image: Moeti Tsiki via Twitter

The Gauteng Department of Education says it is saddened by the tragic death of a Grade 5 Soweto learner after she was hit by a truck on Wednesday.

“The Gauteng Department of Education is saddened by the accident which occurred [on Wednesday] where a Grade 5 learner from Leratong Primary School lost her life after being hit by a truck on her way to school‚” the department said in a statement.

The incident‚ according to the department‚ took place at 7:30 when the truck driver lost control of the vehicle.

“We express our deepest condolence to the family‚ educators and the learners. The department will provide the necessary support and counselling to the family‚ affected educators and the learners. The driver of the truck has been cooperative and did not abandon the scene.”

The department says it is working with the Gauteng Department of Community Safety to further investigate the matter.

