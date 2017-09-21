Henri van Breda might not take the stand

Has Henri van Breda suddenly got cold feet about testifying in his own trial?

He stands of accused of killing his parents and brother with an axe‚ and attempting to murder his sister.

Earlier this week in the High Court in Cape Town‚ when the state wound up its case‚ his defence counsel asked for permission for the expert witnesses to testify prior to the accused‚ the opposite of what usually happens.

On Thursday Piet Botha‚ speaking for Van Breda‚ was supposed to make a formal application to secure the order of the testimony. Instead he sprung a surprise on the court and said it hadn't yet been decided if Van Breda was in fact going to testify at all.

Botha said he first wanted to "assess the veracity of the expert witnesses" before advising Van Breda to testify or not.