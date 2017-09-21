The family of Reshall Jimmy‚ who died in a burning Ford Kuga‚ says the National Prosecuting Authority is prolonging their agony after declining – for now – to issue a private prosecution certificate.

The Western Cape Director of Public Prosecutions (DDP) declined to prosecute the matter in May‚ instead referring it to a magistrate to hold an inquest.

And now‚ the DPP has declined to issue the family a certificate they need to pursue a private prosecution.

Instead the DPP wants a magistrate to first hold an inquest to determine whether Ford is responsible for Jimmy’s fiery death‚ and if so‚ then recommend to him that he consider prosecuting the global car manufacturer.

On Tuesday the DPP sent a letter to the Jimmys‚ saying that he would not issue them with a certificate for private prosecution.