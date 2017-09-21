South Africa

Kuga fire victim's family faces delays in private prosecution of Ford

21 September 2017 - 11:31 By Graeme Hosken
Reshall Jimmy who died in a burning Ford Kuga.
Reshall Jimmy who died in a burning Ford Kuga.
Image: Courtesy of his brother Kaveen Jimmy

The family of Reshall Jimmy‚ who died in a burning Ford Kuga‚ says the National Prosecuting Authority is prolonging their agony after declining – for now – to issue a private prosecution certificate.

The Western Cape Director of Public Prosecutions (DDP) declined to prosecute the matter in May‚ instead referring it to a magistrate to hold an inquest.

And now‚ the DPP has declined to issue the family a certificate they need to pursue a private prosecution.

Instead the DPP wants a magistrate to first hold an inquest to determine whether Ford is responsible for Jimmy’s fiery death‚ and if so‚ then recommend to him that he consider prosecuting the global car manufacturer.

On Tuesday the DPP sent a letter to the Jimmys‚ saying that he would not issue them with a certificate for private prosecution.

Jimmy family to take on Ford over Kuga death

The family of Reshall Jimmy, who was burnt to death in his Ford Kuga, plan to prosecute the global car manufacturer themselves after the National ...
News
1 month ago

In the letter the DPP stated: “Ford Motor Company is not the subject of the inquest but may well be a suspect in the sense that the magistrate holding the inquest may find prima facie evidence of criminal conduct by the company or its employees.”

Western Cape NPA spokesman Eric Ntabazalila said it would be “premature” to issue the certificate now as an inquest still needed to be held.

But the Jimmy family are crying foul‚ saying that since the NPA declined to prosecute Ford in May they had not been told when an inquest into the December 2015 death would be held.

Jimmy burnt to death when his Ford Kuga burst into flames while he was on holiday in the Wilderness in the Western Cape. Since his death over 60 Kugas have caught alight in South Africa.

The family’s lawyer‚ Rod Montano‚ said they were considering petitioning the National Director of Public Prosecutions for assistance.

Kuga owners claim they were told by dealers Reshall Jimmy’s death was a suicide

Kuga owners claim staff at dealerships that they take their cars to for the safety recall have told them that Reshall Jimmy's death in one of the ...
News
7 months ago

Ntabazalila said if the magistrate concluded that there was prima facie evidence of an offense‚ then the magistrate would be compelled to return the inquest back to the DPP for him to consider whether to prosecute or not.

“If the DPP‚ after receiving the docket from the magistrate and studying the recommendations‚ decides not to prosecute‚ the family can make the request for the certificate.”

Ntabazalila said the inquest date would be determined by a magistrate.

Legal experts say there are other legal options available to the family.

Professor James Grant‚ of Wits University school of law‚ said if there was an ongoing investigation‚ such as in the case of a pending inquest‚ the DPP may legitimately decline to issue a certificate.

“In this unfortunately real world we live in it takes forever for an inquest to conclude.”

Time hasn't healed the pain for family of deadly Ford Kuga fire victim

Kaveen Jimmy still has the voicemail message his brother Reshall left on his cellphone about 15 minutes before he burnt to death in his Ford Kuga on ...
News
9 months ago

However‚ this does not mean that all avenues are closed to the Jimmys.

“While the DPP has for now said that he will not prosecute‚ and the family may be hamstrung by the criminal law for now‚ there is nothing stopping them from pursuing the matter in the law of delict – which is a civil claim.

“If they pursued the case against Ford as a civil matter‚ they would not need to wait for anyone’s permission to proceed.

“I am more and more giving up on our current criminal justice system for justice. The answer‚ I believe‚ lies in the law of delict‚ which is a civil remedy for compensation for harm caused.

“Instead‚ you go after the wrongdoer for money and for enough money so that it hurts.”

Jimmy’s sister‚ Renisha‚ said: “For 18 months we have been seeking justice for Reshall. We have been told it’s up to a magistrate to say when the inquest will be held‚ but the silence on that date has been deafening.

“We want Ford prosecuted and will ensure that they are.”

READ MORE:

Ford issues urgent Kuga recall

Another fire threat to luxury SUVs
News
29 days ago

Ford turns to Post Office to reach Kuga drivers

Some Ford Kuga owners are receiving recall letters from the company through the SA Post Office - but after their vehicles have already caught fire.
News
7 months ago

Kuga: Ford CE Jeff Nemeth beating out the flames

Ford SA has finally gone some way to acknowledging its failure to warn its Kuga 1.6 model customers about the risk of the vehicle overheating and ...
News
7 months ago

COMMENT: Time for Ford to do the right thing by the consumer‚ and quickly

The global car manufacturer has missed a critical opportunity to do right by its customers‚ but it’s not too late to make amends‚ writes Janine ...
News
7 months ago

Most read

  1. 'Handbag hero attackers have done it before ' South Africa
  2. Kuga fire victim's family faces delays in private prosecution of Ford South Africa
  3. UN launches new push for Libya peace World
  4. Second time unlucky for alleged dagga peddler caught with 600kg South Africa
  5. US and Iran meet as Trump threat looms over nuke deal World

Latest Videos

Joburg woman fights off gun-wielding robbers
Guptas defeated in bid to stop bank account closures
X