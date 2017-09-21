Striking miners have finally been allowed to receive water and medication after spending several days underground in a wage protest.

At least 67 miners at the Petra Diamonds’ Finsch mine‚ northwest of Kimberley‚ have been staging an underground protest since Monday.

The employees‚ who include females and people who take chronic medication‚ are all members of the National Mineworkers Union (NUM).

Tebogo Kgomongwe‚ NUM Finsch Mine deputy branch secretary‚ said the legal strike is continuing until an agreement is reached.