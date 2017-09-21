South Africa

Murder accused transferred to Mthatha court for trial

21 September 2017 - 15:19 By Sikho Ntshobane
Father Fuzile Hanise, his fiancee Asanda Mbhele and friend Manduleli Majova have been accused for the murder of baby Liyema Dutywa. File photo.
Image: Dispatchlive

The case of three suspects accused of killing 10-year-old Liyema Dutywa has been transferred to the Mthatha High Court in the Eastern Cape for trial.

The accused - 30-year-old Fuzile Hanise who is Liyema's biological father‚ his girlfriend Asanda Mbhele‚ 23‚ and friend Manduleli Majova‚ 27‚ the latter a Walter Sisulu University student - appeared again in the Libode Magistrate's Court.

They were told by presiding magistrate Vuyisile Yaliwe that their case had been transferred to the high court following a decision by the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

The trio were arrested on June following the disappearance of Liyema from her school in Misty Mount. Her tiny‚ lifeless body was later found on the same day in Sommerville Forest near Tsolo.

The suspects have been behind bars since their arrest and were also denied bail in July.

- DispatchLIVE

