The Gupta family has just nine days to find a new bank willing to take them on as clients or – in their own words - face an “’inevitable demise”.

20 companies owned by or linked to the Gupta family brought an urgent application in July to halt the Bank of Baroda‚ the last remaining bank open to the Guptas‚ from closing all their accounts on September 30.

Pretoria High Court Judge Hans Fabricius on Thursday dismissed the Guptas’ application for interim relief – a motion which sought to delay the closures until the main application for an interdict could be heard on December 7.

Fabricius‚ in his 74-page judgment‚ delivered one of the most scathing indictments of the Gupta family and their companies in relation to numerous allegations of state capture to date.

“The bank can obviously not rely on the truth of such allegations‚ and neither does it have to‚”’ Fabricius said after listing a comprehensive summary of the allegations against the Gupta family and the Oakbay group of companies relating to state capture.