The Public Service Commission has blamed the exodus of directors-general on the toxic relationship between ministers and their heads of departments‚ saying this is a serious cause for concern as it negatively impacts on service delivery.

Figures from the SA Institute for Race Relations’ report on the turnover in the executive and administration released last month‚ titled ‘Political Musical Chairs’‚ show that home affairs DG Mkuseli Apleni is the 216th DG in 32 departments to be suspended‚ removed or shifted since 2009.

Home Affairs minister Hlengiwe Mkhize‚ who has been in the portfolio for five months‚ placed Apleni on precautionary suspension on Monday without stating any reasons.