WATCH | Meet the only 4 people on earth who speak this ancient SA language

Imagine speaking a language that is spoken by only four people on the planet and you are 84 and can't read or write. This is the story of Katrina Esau, one of the four siblings who speak N|uu. The language is believed to be more than 25000 years old and is spoken by the San people.

Like other San languages, N|uu is a melody of clicks, often punctuated by exclamation marks when written.

Esau, who lives in the small township of Rosedale attached to Upington in the Northern Cape, has the status of a chief in her community.