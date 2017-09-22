Student activist Bonginkosi Khanyile has been arrested and will appear in a Durban court on Friday afternoon.

A senior KwaZulu-Natal police officer confirmed the arrest‚ and said Khanyile‚ who is aligned to the Economic Freedom Fighters‚ would appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on charges linked to an outstanding warrant. He did not have further details‚ but said these could be confirmed in court.

One of Khanyile's colleagues‚ Philani Gazuzu Ndluli‚ posted on Facebook on Friday afternoon‚ confirming the arrest.

Khanyile was arrested during Fees Must Fall protests last year and was repeatedly denied bail‚ until he took his case to the Constitutional Court.