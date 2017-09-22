South Africa

Durban Fees Must Fall student arrested

22 September 2017 - 13:46 By Jeff Wicks And Matthew Savides
#FeesMustFall student activist Bonginkosi Khanyile.
#FeesMustFall student activist Bonginkosi Khanyile.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

Student activist Bonginkosi Khanyile has been arrested and will appear in a Durban court on Friday afternoon.

A senior KwaZulu-Natal police officer confirmed the arrest‚ and said Khanyile‚ who is aligned to the Economic Freedom Fighters‚ would appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on charges linked to an outstanding warrant. He did not have further details‚ but said these could be confirmed in court.

One of Khanyile's colleagues‚ Philani Gazuzu Ndluli‚ posted on Facebook on Friday afternoon‚ confirming the arrest.

Khanyile was arrested during Fees Must Fall protests last year and was repeatedly denied bail‚ until he took his case to the Constitutional Court.

READ MORE

Declared a no-go area for the EFF‚ KZN now ‘home and hope’ of party‚ says Khanyile

Bonginkosi Khanyile's voice is loud and clear‚ and those around him don't just hear him but lap up every word.
Politics
1 month ago

WATCH: The police altercation that led to the EFF opening intimidation charges against Durban cop

Video footage has emerged of a police officer involved in a verbal altercation with EFF and Fees Must Fall student leader Bonginkosi Khanyile which ...
Politics
2 months ago

Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile says he was threatened by cop

The EFF's Student Command in KwaZulu-Natal is expected to open a case of intimidation against a police officer they accuse of threatening student ...
News
2 months ago

EFF Student Command hope Durban's Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile will be bailed before Christmas

Student activists are hopeful that their comrade Bonginkosi Khanyile – believed to be the last remaining Fees Must Fall protester still behind bars – ...
Politics
9 months ago

Most read

  1. Thousands of excessive water users face new Cape Town clampdown South Africa
  2. Two people die during Red Ants eviction in Lenasia South Africa
  3. Uber loses licence to operate in London World
  4. What do you call a rhino in Antarctica? Lost South Africa
  5. SA goes online for €153m EuroMillions rollover South Africa

Latest Videos

Angry mountaineer Sean Wisedale drives off with guard hut
Mugabe calls Trump a "giant gold Goliath."
X