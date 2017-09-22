South Africa

Eskom bosses 'charged with misconduct'

22 September 2017 - 07:20 By Stephan Hofstatter And Sikonathi Mantshantsha
Eskom was allowed to increase the price of electricity by 440% between 2008 and 2016-17.
Image: MARK WESSELS

A bloodbath looms at Eskom as new evidence emerges of possible criminal wrongdoing in the power utility’s R1.6bn deal with McKinsey and Gupta-linked Trillian.

The utility is understood to be in the process of charging at least three senior managers and two senior executives with misconduct for their alleged involvement in the scandal.

They include chief financial officer Anoj Singh‚ former head of procurement Edwin Mabelane‚ acting head of group capital Prish Govender‚ senior procurement manager Charles Kalima and former CEO Matshela Koko.

The officials referred all requests for comment to Eskom.

Some new role players have also emerged in the scandal‚ incriminating virtually the whole top management layer.

