South Africa

HIV drug to be more affordable in SA

22 September 2017 - 07:33 By Tamar Kahn
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

A state-of-the art HIV pill containing Dolutegravir‚ already widely used in rich countries‚ is set to become more quickly available at an affordable price in SA‚ thanks to an agreement announced by UNAIDS in New York on Thursday night.

The deal guarantees a maximum price of $75 per person per year for three-in-one pills containing Dolutegravir‚ Tenofovir and Lamivudine‚ made by pharmaceutical companies Mylan and Aurobindo under licence from Viiv Healthcare.

The development is important because it increases competition for SA’s next AIDS drug tender and is expected to help push down the cost of HIV treatment. It is also good news for patients‚ as recent research has shown Dolutegravir is more effective and better tolerated than antiretrovirals such as Efavirenz and Nevirapine.

Gates Foundation invests $40 mln in UK immunotherapy company
