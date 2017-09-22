Every day‚ twice a day‚ you’re trapped on the train with nothing to do. People around you either peer at whatever on social media or gaze at the passing landscape. So talking is out.

But there is a solution to your boring daily commute - a virtual book club. The Gautrain Management Agency (GMA) is launching #GautrainReads to encourage a culture of reading.

The 12-month campaign involves a quarterly book event for Gautrain passengers at which South African authors will share their stories. And commuters use Gautrain’s social media platforms to discuss what they are reading with other users.

Marah Louw‚ author of “It’s Me Marah”‚ will launch the campaign on 26 September from 4pm to 7pm at the Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel in Sandton. Commuters can discuss her story and what inspired her to write the book.

Gautrain’s Ingrid Jensen said: “Stories are what bring us together - we warm up to people‚ we understand people better when we know their story. In essence‚ for frequent Gautrain passengers‚ the train itself is a character‚ a regular feature in their lives.”

For more information‚ passengers can connect to the Gautrain social media platforms‚ she said.